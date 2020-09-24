Mini-showcases wrap up today

Carl Gephart of SCORE works the booth at the Sept. 10 Mini-Business Showcase.

Kurt Hildebrand

A series of mini Business Showcases had a rocky path so far this month with a light turnout for the first one and cancelation of the second due to smoke.

But the 2020 Showcase is hoping for a big finish at the CVIC Hall 4-6 p.m. today, combining service clubs and professionals.

The 20th Business Showcase was canceled in April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It was a disappointment our Business Showcase in April was canceled due to the pandemic shutdown, but in its place this September we are having the Business Showcase Mini Series,” Chamber Director Alicia Main said.

Today’s event at the CVIC Hall will be smaller to accommodate the social distancing requirements, but it will give the public an opportunity to focus on specific businesses and take time to know their products and services.

The focus today will be on health care services.