Minden hotel workers win hospitality awards

Two Minden hotel employees were honored at the first Northern Nevada Hospitality Awards on March 1.

Carson Valley Inn Chief Engineer Michael Belanger was named management professional of the year by the Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association.

Holiday Inn express & Suites Front Office Manager Carol McClintock received the award for front services.

"We were so excited to present the NNV Hospitality Awards event," Association President Diane Gandy said. "We had over 20 impressive nominees and a full house in attendance for the event. It is such an honor to be involved with recognizing the top talent in Northern Nevada's hospitality industry. We appreciate the support of our members, sponsors and the participants. We especially appreciate the exemplary service Atlantis provided ensuring the event is perfect, creating everlasting memories for all in attendance."

The luncheon was hosted by the Atlantis in Reno.

In all nine awards were given out at the event.