Minden firm one of seven in state expanding

A Minden firm is one of seven expanding with the support of the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development.

Pure Ground Ingredients, which is an industrial supplier of organic botanicals, spices, chili and black and gree teas, are expanding their operations.

According to the company's web site, they employ more than 50 workers. The 198,198 square foot building was purchased in February 2018 for $4.199 million, according to the Douglas County assessor's office.

Located at 2535 Business Parkway, the business was founded by Kevin Lindseth.

"These companies represent the diversity in Nevada's economy that continues to flourish, with more and more companies exploring our state as a landing spot to expand their businesses," Gov. Steve Sisolak said. "We will continue to attract companies from diverse industries, from manufacturing to health care innovation to technology."

According to the state, the seven companies will bring more than $30 million in capital investments.