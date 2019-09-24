Manufacturer invests in Gardnerville location

A manufacturer has purchased the building it occupies in Gardnerville.

ANC Precision Machining purchased its headquarters property at 1119 Sawmill Road in Gardnerville in a transaction valued at $930,000.

“We are pleased with the purchase of this property and excited about what’s in store for our growing business,” owner Greg Havemann said. “This purchase allows us to retain the building where we have an established business and customer base as well as a familiar location. Owning the building outright allows us to grow the business while we serve our existing clientele, which includes some of the most prominent names in the business world, including Northrup, L3 Communications and Proctor & Gamble, among others.”

Nevada State Development Corporation, the state’s largest SBA 504 loan provider, assisted with the finance package in partnership with Heritage Bank of Nevada.

“We’re proud to be working with Mr. Havemann, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps before entering the business world and has earned commendations from numerous aerospace companies as well as NASA,” said Evan Dickson, president of Nevada State Development Corporation. “This purchase will surely lead to even more success for the firm.”

ANC used its manufacturing skills to develop its own line of equipment that is unique in what is known as the “tube filling” industry, used for toothpaste, cosmetics, lotions and similar products in the packaging industry. The firm’s equipment has the ability to measure and record all of the parameters needed to create an “end seal” and test the tube under pressure. Its unique, world-class equipment is highly automated, measuring and recording key metrics including temperature, dwell, pressure and other parameters.

ANC regularly collaborates with the biggest names in the fields of science, cosmetics, aerospace, pharmaceuticals and food. The firm also machines custom animatronic parts for customers such as the Walt Disney Company. Other key customers include Proctor & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson.

For more information on ANC Precision Machining, visit http://www.ancprecision.com.