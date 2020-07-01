Main Street Wine Walks return in July

Third Thursday Wine Walks are returning to Gardnerville starting July 16, featuring 70 businesses.

Main Street Gardnerville Executive Director Matt Bruback said two beer trucks and a champagne truck will be located along the Main Street route between the S-Curve and Big Daddy’s Bikes and Brews.

Gardnerville continues its reign as home to the only accredited Main Street Program in Nevada, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced last week.

Gardnerville is one of seven Nevada communities recognized by Main Street America for their commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization.

Ely, Wells, Mesquite, Tonopah, Reno, and Winnemucca received designation as affiliate programs in recognition of their dedication to creating positive change in their downtowns and commercial districts.

“Nevada Main Street leaders are dedicated to revitalizing their downtown districts to make the heart of their historic communities thriving economic districts,” said GOED Executive Director Michael Brown. “We are proud to support their efforts to restore these unique Nevada downtowns.”

As the only Main Street Accredited program in Nevada in 2019, Gardnerville reported $1.88 million was generated in public and private reinvestment, seven new businesses were opened, 21 new jobs were created, four buildings were rehabilitated, and volunteers contributed 5,840 hours of their time.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 Nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities and also proud to acknowledge this year’s 341 Main Street America Affiliate programs and their commitment to the revitalization of their commercial districts,” said National Main Street Center President and CEO Patrice Frey. “Especially during these difficult times, these Main Street programs will be crucial to strengthening their economies and ensuring their downtowns remain vibrant in the years to come.”

Main Street also received a $4,012 grant to update its brochures.