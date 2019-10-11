Main Street receives donation

A $3,500 donation was made possible thanks to those who attended Eddy Street Vintage Market’s fifth annual Artisans & Antiques Festival. A portion of the $5 entry fee went directly to support Main Street Gardnerville and their work creating and preserving a beautiful and economically vibrant downtown.

As a member of the Main Street Gardnerville organization, Meredith Fischer, owner of Eddy Street Vintage Market, is “a big believer in the Main Street concept.”

“We as a community are very fortunate to have a number of wonderful businesses in our downtown district. We want to support the Main Street program so that our town continues to thrive. When you travel to other rural towns that don’t have a program in place, there is a visible difference. A number of buildings sit vacant and decaying,” Fischer said.

Main Street Gardnerville recently turned into a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit which now allows Main Street Gardnerville to accept donations from businesses and the community.

“Our annual Artisans & Antiques Festival was an excellent opportunity to raise awareness about Main Street Gardnerville and essentially community crowdfund for a program that focuses on helping small businesses thrive in our area. Everyone who paid a small entry fee helped create a huge impact,” said Fischer. “The response to the event was wonderful. We can’t thank our community enough for supporting this cause.”

Main Street Gardnerville was the first community to receive the Main Street designation in Nevada and is an Accredited Main Street America program. Main Street Gardnerville is neither a business association nor a chamber, but rather, an association of people who promote and protect our community.

“I encourage those who are interested in the Main Street program to contribute in any way that they can. Whether it’s a monetary donation or volunteering, getting involved in our community is a great way to give back” Fischer said.

For information about Main Street Gardnerville or Eddy Street Vintage Market, visit mainstreetgardnerville.org, eddystreetvintagemarket.com or contact Meredith Fischer at hello@eddy streetvintagemarket.com.