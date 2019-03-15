Main Street plans “Sweep the Town”

The Main Street Gardnerville program, along with the Town of Gardnerville, will be hosting a "Sweep the Town" work day on 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 27.

"We would like to encourage all of the community to get out and clean either downtown with us or in your own neighborhood," Main Street Director Debbi Lehr said. "Participate on social media by tagging Main Street Gardnerville or using the #STT2019 or #SweepTheTown2019 so we can show everyone the Gardnerville pride."

Lehr said the group is asking for individuals, service groups, clubs, and businesses to provide teams of volunteers to pitch in and make downtown Gardnerville shine.

Volunteers will be picking up trash, cleaning benches, weeding and sweeping sidewalks and much more throughout downtown.

"Please join us for a morning of light work and networking with others from our community," Lehr said. "Some equipment will be provided; however, we encourage you to bring your own gloves, gardening tools and/or broom to ensure there is enough to go around. Please wear bright colored clothing since we will be working along the highway."

Neon yellows, greens, oranges and pinks are preferred so workers are visible to the traffic.

"We also suggest you wear sun hats and sun block," he said.

Donations may be made to Main Street Gardnerville, which is a 501 c 3 nonprofit, so donations are tax deductible.

Participants will meet at the Gardnerville Station, 1395 Main St. for coffee and instructions on projects for the day. Anyoe planning on participating should contact Lehr by April 19 at 775-782-8027 or at info@mainstreetgardnerville.org.