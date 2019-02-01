Main Street Gardnerville seeks two directors

Two seats have opened up on the Main Street Gardnerville board of directors.

"We are accepting applications from individuals who would like to join an energetic group of volunteers dedicated to ensuring our downtown remains vibrant and welcoming to residents and visitors alike," according to the organization.

One of the candidates must be a resident, renter, business owner or worker in the Main Street District. That person's term will expire June 30, 2021.

The second vacancy is open to residents throughout the county. That term will expire June 30, 2020. At the end of each term, the Board will entertain requests to remain for another three-year term.

Board applications are available both at the Main Street Gardnerville office and on line at http://www.mainstreetgardnerville.org. Applications should be sent to Main Street Gardnerville, 1407 Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville, NV 89410.

Applications will be reviewed and all applicants will be contacted by phone. A recommendation of appointment by The Main Street Gardnerville Board of Directors will be made at their 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19 meeting.

Applicants are encouraged to attend if their schedule permits. The public is also invited. For further information, call 775-782-8027.

Main Street Gardnerville is the first program of its kind in the Silver State, founded in 2008.