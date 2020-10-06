Main Street Gardnerville presents new exhibit

K. C. Brennan is presenting a new exhibit in the Main Street Sidewalk Gallery.

Special to the R-C

Main Street Gardnerville presents a new exhibit in the Main Street Sidewalk Gallery featuring the photographic art of K. C. Brennan, a former teacher at Douglas High School. “Mrs. B,” as she was fondly called by her students, taught Drawing, Painting and Photography classes at the school for 25 years.

The Gallery was started in 2012 as a way to use an empty building along the town’s Main Street and to feature local art. The first exhibit showcased the work of Mrs. B’s students. She encouraged them to be proud of their efforts and to make a difference in the community. It was a culmination of their year’s work. That tradition continued each Spring while K.C. was at the school. Without her, this project would not have succeeded. Thus, it is now fitting to honor her artistic talents and to thank her for her influence on this community.

The Main Street Gallery is on the front of the building located at Hwy 395 and Eddy Street, just south of The JT’s Basque Restaurant. You can catch a glimpse of the photos as you drive by but better to park on Eddy Street and walk over to enjoy the scenes and scenery that K.C. has captured.

The photos were printed by The UPS Store as their contribution to this Main Street project.

Main Street Gardnerville is a 501c3 non-profit whose mission is to revitalize downtown Gardnerville utilizing design, organization, promotion & district vitality to develop the unique identity and preserve the historic nature of our community.

On Sept. 22, Main Street Gardnerville hosted its annual Volunteer Gala in honor of the volunteers who showed support for the organization in 2019. The event was hosted at the Carson Valley Museum with around forty (40) volunteers in attendance.

Donna Werner was selected as the 2019 Volunteer of the Year for her dedicated service to the organization including managing the Main Street Fall Festival Coffin Races along with supporting the Heritage Park Gardens Committee.

“Donna Werner is a leader in the community who truly goes above and beyond to meet the needs of our organization. She is great to work with and an all-around wonderful person,” said Executive Director Matt Bruback when asked about Donna Werner’s selection.

Amanda Premo accepted the award on behalf of DST Coffee for 2019 Business of the Year.