Main Street Gardnerville achieves national accreditation

Not only is Main Street Gardnerville the only program of its kind in Nevada, on Thursday it announced receiving national accreditation from the National Main Street Center.

Founded in 2008, the program is celebrating its 10th year. its performance will be evaluated annually by the newly formed Nevada Main Street Program, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards.

"We look forward to working with our fellow state communities interested in starting their own program," said Executive Director Debbi Lehr. "I encourage any Nevada town to engage their community to take advantage of the opportunity to start your own Main Street Program." "Our success shows in the flower lined streets, community events and in every project, we take on."

Each year, the National Main Street Center and its partners announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs in recognition of their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

"We are thrilled to honor this year's 829 nationally accredited Main Street America programs for their commitment to preservation-based economic development and the revitalization of their commercial districts," said National Main Street Center President and CEO Patrice Frey. "The power of Main Street shines across the country through these vibrant communities, who have all worked to generate impressive economic returns, preserve community character, and celebrate local history."

Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

Recommended Stories For You

Main Street Gardnerville will celebrate its 10th year by serving desserts in Heritage Park on Sept. 20 for its Third Thursday Wine Walk.