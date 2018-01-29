Main Street flower baskets on sale

With Valentine's Day around the corner, one way to declare how much you care is to "give" a Basket of Flowers.

The basket you sponsor will be hung on Main Street at the start of summer as part of the Main Street Gardnerville Flower Committee's continuous efforts to beautify downtown Gardnerville.

These baskets are grown by students in the Horticultural and FFA Programs at Douglas High and Smith Valley Schools as well as the staff and students at China Spring Youth Camp.

The donation amount per basket is $85 and will increase to $95 on March 1. Our goal again this year is to hang 68 beautiful flowering baskets on lamp posts in the Main Street District. With your help we will be able to keep "Main Street in Bloom" all summer long while you and your Valentine enjoy these gorgeous flower arrangements.

To sponsor a basket, call the Main Street Gardnerville office at 782-8027. In return for your payment, you will receive a card with a special message intended for your use. Consider this opportunity as a thoughtful way to say Happy Valentine's Day or consider giving it as the perfect gift for a birthday, anniversary or to honor a graduate.

Please pre-order now and become a sponsor either for the first time or once again. The proceeds from these donations support both the schools and their valuable programs and also the Main Street Gardnerville Flower Program.