Main Street encourages shopping small

On Saturday, Main Street Gardnerville is asking residents to shop small and shop Main Street.

There are more than 250 local businesses within the Main Street District who rely directly on community support for the holidays.

Small Business Saturday is an annual shopping holiday held around the country to support local small businesses.

“Spending funds locally not only supports area families but also provides residents of Carson Valley with convenience and a higher level of customer service,” Distinct Interiors owner Priscilla Mott said. “Shopping small supports our area businesses, ensuring a thriving community and strong local economy.”

Main Street Gardnerville is a 501c3 non-profit whose mission is to revitalize downtown Gardnerville utilizing design, organization, promotion and district vitality to develop the unique identity and preserve the historic nature of our community.

To learn more about Main Street Gardnerville Visit http://www.mainstreetgardnerville.org.