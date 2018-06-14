Mad Dog Cafe to hold grand opening Saturday

About 50 people participated in a historical walk as part of Saturday's grand opening of the Mad Dog Cafe located on Highway 88 in Woodfords.

The walk was just one of several events that took place in the Alpine County crossroads.

Alpine County Supervisor Don Jardine, who attended elementary school in Woodfords, portrayed famous Diamond Valley resident Snowshoe Thompson.

Live music was performed by Craig Lind's band, The Stone Crows at the event, which also featured book signings and an art display.

New owner Jennifer Quillici has restored and renovated store, which is a key stop for California Lottery tickets and fishing licenses.

The cafe is serving breakfast and lunch. Delicatessen sandwiches, grilled panini specials, soups and baked goods are made fresh daily.

Mad Dog Market offers a selection of gourmet foods, gifts, snacks, ice cream, beer and wine.

On Monday, the market began summer hours of 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Woodfords served as a Pony Express station in 1860-1861.

This year the Pony Express reride is scheduled to leave Sacramento 3 p.m. June 20 and will arrive in Woodfords 2 p.m. June 21.

All times are approximate. The rider should be in Genoa around 4 p.m. on June 21.