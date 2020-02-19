Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe and Spa wins four stars in Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, announced The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe and Spa Edgewood with new four-star hotel and spa awards. The Lodge will be showcased with all of the Star Award winners on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Forbes lists 15 five-star properties in Nevada, all in Las Vegas. Edgewood is the only four-star property in Western Nevada.

Set between Lake Tahoe and the Carson Range, the LEED-certified, 154-room mountain lodge features an 8,500-square-foot spa, heated lakeside pool, exquisite dining and daily offerings including Après Sleep Cart and evening s’mores bar.

Edgewood Tahoe features an 18-hole championship golf course and sandy beachfront.

“It is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team at Edgewood Tahoe that the resort has received this highly coveted industry accolade,” said General Manager Corinna Osborne. “From our curated menu of gemstone spa treatments incorporating native crystals and quartz, to our experiential ‘snow-ga,’ that allows guests to inhale the crisp, mountain air while relaxing body and mind on a peaceful, snowy beachfront–Edgewood Tahoe is able to deliver a truly immersive experience thanks to the energy and devotion of our team and incredible partners.”

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe is the latest addition to Forbes Travel Guide’s annual Star Rating list.

“We have been committed to championing genuine Five-Star service for more than 60 years, and this year’s winners, as always, exemplify the very highest standards in hospitality,” said Forbes Travel Guide CEO Filip Boyen.

“It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide rating, and all our Star-Rated winners have shown how incredibly deserving they are of their accolades by demonstrating sheer dedication in their passion for service. We congratulate them all.”

To view the full Star Ratings for 2020, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.