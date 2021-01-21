Lakeside Inn and Casino to auction assets to community

The Lakeside Inn closed last spring due to the pandemic.

The South Tahoe community experienced a loss early in the pandemic when Lakeside Inn and Casino closed its doors, but now people can buy some memories.

An online auction will be held that includes almost all of the inn’s furniture and equipment, including the craps table which is one of the longest in Nevada, slot machines, poker tables, kitchen equipment, hotel room furniture and memorabilia.

In most cases of casino closures, all assets are usually sold in bulk to a company or scrapped. But according to Hudson Stremmel of Stremmel Auctions, the company leading the auction, said Lakeside owners wanted to give the community a unique opportunity to keep memories of the casino.

“This casino has meant a lot to a lot of people,” Stremmel said.

The auction will be held online on March 4-7.

“There are no reserves and no minimums for this auction, meaning items will sell to the highest bid, regardless of price,” Stremmel said.

A catalog of all the items for auction will be available in the coming weeks. To learn more or the participate, visit http://www.stremmelauctions.com.