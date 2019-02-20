Khristopher’s makes new home in Minden

It has been more than a dozen years since Carson Valley first heard of Khristopher's Café, and now the venerable north county eatery has arrived in Minden.

The restaurant, which first opened in 2006, has moved into the former Minden Food Co. on Esmeralda Avenue.

It opened in time for Valentine's Day last week.

Owner Fred Simon and Manager Chris Burns said Khristopher's will offer the same menu as it has over the past years, when it was located in Indian Hills.

"We're keeping the same exact menu," Burns said. It will still be the Italian food people have come to expect from Khristopher's."

Burns said they hope to add music and dancing to the restaurant's fare.

Recommended Stories For You

"We'll be serving food until roughly 9 p.m. then transitioning to a club atmosphere," Burns said. "Themes right now are more of a Motown dance and more on the classic rock side," Burns said. "During dinner hour more classic jazz, with more of the crooner style during the early dinner hour, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Dean Martin, because the older folks tend to come in 5 to 6, then more toward club music."

Burns said that the cabaret will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

"We're not locked into anything in particular," Burns said "We'll get a sense from people who are there and what they respond to. We're going to do a lot of asking and a lot of listening."

Simon said that being open on Mondays will be a key part of the restaurant's seven-day a week schedule.

"The great thing is that there aren't many restaurants open on Monday," he said. "We will absolutely be open on Monday, with a big push on for dinner and lunch."

Originally opened at Topsy Lane by Mike and Kandy Faiss, the restaurant was combined with a florist.

Simon said the couple moved the restaurant down to Mica Drive, where it was when Simon purchased it in 2014.

The restaurant is located at 1599 Esmeralda Ave., across from the Minden Inn. The building has been a restaurant since 2002. Minden Food Co. closed in 2015.