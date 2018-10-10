July a hot one for Douglas merchants

The fiscal year opened with a bang in July with Douglas County merchants raking in $74.4 million in taxable sales, up 8.2 percent over the same month in 2017.

By far the largest category in July was accommodations, which brought in $30.39 million from 10 locations. The same category brought in only $74,650 from two locations last year.

Typically, the county's largest category, food services and drinking places, was subject to an $11 million correction.

Miscellaneous retailers were at $8.9 million, essentially flat compared to last year.

Building materials and garden equipment and supplies were at $4.89 million, up 30.5 percent. Food and beverage stores were up to $4.3 million, up 5.2 percent.

Merchant wholesalers of durable goods were up 18.6 percent to $4.2 million.

Recommended Stories For You

The county doesn't generate sufficient sales tax to support itself and is subsidized by other Nevada counties like Clark and Washoe.

August saw an increase in unemployment to 4.3 percent in Douglas County, with 995 people on the jobless rolls.

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the county's workforce was at 23,371, down 316 from July.

Unemployment numbers don't reflect those who've stopped looking for work or whose benefits have expired.

Stateline casinos posted a good August, up 4.74 percent over the same month a year ago.

The chief source of Douglas County's gaming revenue brought in $26.7 million during the month.

Casinos in the East Fork Township and Carson City brought in $9.65 million, up 2.77 percent from August 2017.

Carson Valley's building boomlet didn't translate into stronger home sales during the third quarter of 2018.

According to the Douglas County Assessor's Office, 671 homes were sold in the Valley in year's first nine months. During the same time period of 2017, 738 homes were sold.

Countywide, 1,094 homes were sold in 2017, up from 1,061 in 2016. The highest number of homes in the county were sold in 2004 with 1,504. The lowest number was 569 in 2008 at the front of the Great Recession.