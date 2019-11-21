JOIN Inc. receives $175,000 from Google.org

JOIN Inc. was one of five Nevada organizations chosen to receive a $175,000 investment from Google.org for its innovative proposal to create economic opportunity in the community. JOIN Inc. will launch Career Bound NV Success Skills, a training program designed to ensure Nevadans have access to basic technology and employability skills training needed for successful employment.

Nevada employers cite a lack of technical and soft skill proficiency among those applying for entry-level positions. As Nevada’s economy continues to evolve, thousands of Nevadans will face the challenge of entering and advancing in a workplace requiring technological comfort and proficiency.

“Through Career Bound NV, we are embracing the workplace changes resulting from technological advancements,” said Denise Castle, CEO of JOIN Inc. “We are creating opportunities to prepare all Nevadans with the required skills and behaviors employers expect, positioning them to obtain in-demand, living-wage employment that supports a quality life.”

In urban, rural and frontier communities across Northern Nevada, Career Bound NV Success Skills will offer free training courses in a variety of technical and employability skills as determined valuable by employers in each region. Classes will be available to all, giving priority to those with significant barriers to employment, such as first-time job seekers, veterans, those in poverty, formerly incarcerated, incumbent, underemployed, minority and second-language learners.

Castle estimates Career Bound NV Success Skills will help 1,750 people learn varying levels of technical and employability skills, preparing them for success in the local and regional job market.

“Success Skills is the critical link between the unique workforce opportunities of the near future and individuals seeking first-time employment, retraining for new jobs or advancing their career path.”

Beginning Tuesday, JOIN Inc. will compete to win an additional $125,000 through a People’s Choice public vote. This additional funding will double the impact of the Career Bound NV Success Skills program, allowing for targeted training opportunities in rural Nevada.

Voting on the Google.org Impact Challenge Nevada site ends 11:59 p.m. Nov. 26.