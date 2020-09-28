Intero Gardnerville sells franchise to Intero’s corporate operation

Teddy Carlson-McKone and Dennis McDuffee of Intero.

Special to The R-C

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc. announced the acquisition of two Intero franchise locations in Gardnerville, and Markleeville.

The two locations currently house 26 agents and come with nearly 285 active listings.

Business partners and former franchise owners, Teddy Carlson-McKone and Dennis McDuffee, will transition to the roles of Vice President and Managing Officer of both locations.

“We’re thrilled to continue our growth and reach throughout California and Nevada,” said Intero Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Crane. “The Carson Valley and Nevada represent a great opportunity for Intero. Teddy and Dennis and the company they have built represent the best of Intero and we’re proud to bring them on to the corporate team. We look forward to growing our presence in northern Nevada and the Greater Tahoe region with Teddy and Dennis leading the way.”

The attraction to these locations was based on the high-quality agents, their production level, and their stellar reputation within the region.

The Gardnerville office has been voted by the public as the No. 1 Real Estate Office by the local newspaper, The Record Courier, in the annual “Best of Carson Valley” section. They have secured this honor for two years running.

Results for the 2020 Best of Carson Valley will be published on Oct. 8.

“We couldn’t be happier with this next chapter in our Intero journey,” said Intero Gardnerville and Markleeville Vice President and Managing Officer Carlson-McKone. “We’ve been part of the Intero family for 10 wonderful years and now it gets even better with the support of the corporate team, HomeServices of America and Berkshire Hathaway.”

It has been a decade since Intero opened its offices in Gardnerville and Markleeville.