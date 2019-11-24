Good bet ski resorts will open Thanksgiving week

The potential of a strong winter storm may boost Sierra ski resorts in opening Thanksgiving week.

Mt. Rose Ski Resort opened on Sunday, with a 16-20 inch base, thanks in part to last week’s 7-8 inches of new snow and snowmaking operations.

Heavenly Ski Resort is targeting Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving as its new opening date, with Kirkwood yet to announce a new date.

Northstar California will target Friday for opening.

“Heavenly and Northstar operate the two largest snowmaking systems on the West Coast,” Pete Sonntag, senior vice president of Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood, said in the release. “As temperatures drop in the coming days, both resorts expect to be in full snowmaking production. We look forward to welcoming guests soon, with the best conditions in the region.”

Ahead of opening for skiing and snowboarding, guests will find available activities at Heavenly and Northstar.

The Village at Northstar will open on offering family-friendly activities, dining and shopping options. Complimentary ice skating for Epic Pass holders will be available at the Village Rink, and all the shops and restaurants in the village will be open, with Michael Mina’s new Bourbon Pub Northstar opening over the weekend.

Heavenly started offering daily sightseeing access on Saturdayvia the gondola and also open the Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster, an on-mountain, gravity-powered alpine coaster with incredible views of Lake Tahoe. On-mountain dining outlets Café Blue and Tamarack Lodge will be open as well.

Heavenly and Northstar continue to plan for lively celebrations to welcome to the 2019-20 skiing and snowboarding season.

On opening day at Heavenly, guests will be welcomed with complimentary donuts, hot chocolate and coffee in the morning at the Heavenly Village Gondola from 8-10 a.m. Music will welcome guests at the base of the gondola and Tamarack Lodge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northstar’s opening day will begin with the Big Springs Gondola opening celebration at 8 a.m.

Music from 2-5 p.m. at the Rink Stage kicks off an afternoon of family-friendly fun in the Village at Northstar. At 4 p.m., guests can enjoy complimentary s’mores and hot chocolate around the Village Ice Rink, followed by music and face painting from 5-8 p.m.