Heavenly, Kirkwood announce closing dates

Skiing and riding season at Kirkwood and Heavenly Mountain resorts will close in April, Vail Resorts announced Tuesday morning.

Kirkwood will close April 8, and Heavenly will stop the chair lifts on April 22. Northstar California will shut down on April 15.

Sierra-at-Tahoe typically closes in mid-April but has yet to announce a closing date. Diamond Peak Ski Resort will close April 15.

The closing dates announced so far are about the same as last year. As the Tribune reported at the time, resorts factor in much more than snowpack when deciding to close for the season.

"Generally speaking, Easter and spring break, those are pretty good times for skiing," California Ski Industry Association President Michael Reitzell told the Tribune in spring 2017. "People will target those time frames to go skiing so what happens is that you see pretty good attendance. But after that week is a pretty significant decline in visitors."

In confirming the closing date for the 2017-18 season, a press release from Heavenly noted the resort has received more than 12 feet of snow in March.

"We're thrilled to offer our guests great spring skiing and riding conditions, as well as a variety of spring activities for visitors at Heavenly Mountain," Mike Goar, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Heavenly Mountain Resort, said in the press release, which noted several events slated for the remaining month.

Those events include the annual Gunbarrel 25 endurance race on Saturday, a live music event featuring Vokab Kompany on Saturday and the Pond Skim Party on April 7.