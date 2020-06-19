Heavenly and Kirkwood set to open with limited capacity in July

Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts will be open for select summer activities ahead of July Fourth.

Vail Resorts announced Thursday that they will be open daily from July 3 through Labor Day, Sept. 7. The Heavenly Gondola will be open with Tamarack Express Chairlift, hiking trails, Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster and food and drink at Cafe Blue and Tamarack Lodge will possibly open July 15.

Kirkwood will have human-powered activities such as hiking and biking trails (no lift access) and disc golf. The General Store will be open seven days a week beginning June 23. Everyone is expected to “pack in it, pack it out.”

“Summer is a special time in the Sierra and we look forward to welcoming guests back to the outdoors to have fun, refresh and recharge,” said Tom Fortune, vice president and general manager of Heavenly. “While we are offering limited summer activities, we are lucky that our beautiful outdoor settings provide a landscape to experience nature and to easily practice physical distancing so we all can safely return to the mountains we love.”

Heavenly is requiring guests to wear face coverings in lines, when loading and unloading chair lifts or gondolas, on the mountain coaster and in indoor resort facilities. Anyone not adhering to the policy will not be allowed to participate in activities.

The face covering policy applies at all Vail properties.

The capacity of lifts and gondolas will be reduced and guests will only be allowed on the same lifts with travelers in their party.

Employees may limit the number of guests in any area of the resort to ensure proper physical distancing (e.g. indoor spaces, parking lots, common spaces, etc.).

Employees will be required to wear a face covering at all times, will undergo daily health screenings and are required to stay home if sick.

High-touch surfaces will be frequently cleaned and disinfected and enhanced cleaning will take place daily in our gondolas cabins, frequently throughout the day in restrooms and after each use on the mountain coaster carts.

All transactions will be cash-free.