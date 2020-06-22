Harveys to reopen June 30

Harveys Lake Tahoe is scheduled to reopen on June 30.

Ryan Hoffman / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Today, Harveys Lake Tahoe announced that it will resume operations 10 a.m. June 30, in accordance with directives from the State of Nevada. Upon reopening, the property will comply with directives from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and public health authorities. Subject to and in accordance with such directives, other amenities on-property, including ticketed live events, will reopen as appropriate based on customer demand. Harveys’ reopening follows the successful reopening of Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on June 4.

Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe, along with other Harveys Lake Tahoe restaurants, will also be reopening on June 30. As of that date, several floors of guest rooms in Harveys’ Lake Tower, which is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation, will be ready for guests. The renovation is expected to be completed by the end of summer. All floors of Harveys Mountain Tower are now available for reservations.

Harveys Lake Tahoe is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community. The property will implement enhanced health and safety protocols previously announced by Caesars Entertainment Corporation (“Caesars Entertainment”), which build on existing plans and practices in these areas.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Team members will undergo health screenings, COVID-19 training, and daily temperature checks. They will also be required to wear masks, which will be provided by Harveys Lake Tahoe. Guests will be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit. The wearing of masks for table games players is mandatory.

Further updates on Caesars Entertainment’s response to COVID-19 can be found at: https://www.caesars.com/corporate/coronavirus-guest-information.