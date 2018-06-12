Harrah’s and Harveys start paid parking Saturday

Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe announced Tuesday that they will establish the paid valet and self-parking program beginning Saturday.

This renewed parking policy will run this summer on days and nights during major special events and peak holiday periods at both Stateline properties.

Parking rates will run $20 for self-parking and $25 for valet parking with both cash and credit cards accepted for payment.

The initiative is intended to improve the parking experience for guests. As one of the last remaining free parking areas that existed in the Stateline casino core during special events and holidays, people from throughout the area park in the casinos' lots, displacing many hotel and gaming guests. Total Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above will continue to self-park for free. Complimentary valet will also be available for all Total Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above.

Effective dates include all days and nights when there is a concert or special event scheduled including concerts/events at Harveys Outdoor Arena and major holiday periods, including July 4 and Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 31 thru Sept. 3. A complete schedule and dates for the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena can be found here (www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows).

"Guests who stay, game and recreate at our two Tahoe resorts have said that parking spaces and valet services have become increasingly scarce, especially during the summer and high-demand weekends, so we believe that implementing a paid parking program will help address these issues," said John Koster, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment in Northern Nevada. "During the summer and busy weekends, tens-of-thousands of people visit the South Lake Tahoe region to enjoy our beautiful area, especially when outdoor concerts and special events are happening, and our priority is to ensure that our hotel guests and Total Rewards loyalty members have priority when it comes to finding a place to park."

The holiday and special events paid parking program follows suit with many other South Shore properties including hotels and casinos that have already implemented paid parking programs.

Total Rewards members at gold status will receive special Total Rewards member pricing for parking. Platinum, diamond and seven-star TR members, as always, will park free. For details about Caesars Entertainment's Total Rewards loyalty program, visit http://www.caesars.com.