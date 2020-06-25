Gordmans liquidating merchandise

The Gardnerville Gordmans is liquidating its merchandise after being closed on the very day of its St. Patrick’s Day grand opening due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“The increasingly challenging market environment was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, which required us to temporarily close all of our stores and furlough the vast majority of our associates,” according to the company.

Gordmans’ parent company, Stage Stores, is conducting liquidation sales as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The chain’s owners are hoping to find a buyer, while still winding down operations.

Owner Stage Stores decided to change the name of the Bealls last summer.

A company spokeswoman said that Gordmans would have different merchandise than the Bealls.

That store made up half of the former Scolari’s, which closed on Nov. 29, 2013. Bealls and neighboring Grocery Outlet opened in 2014.

Opened on July 20, 1990, the Scolari’s was the second major grocery store to arrive in Gardnerville.

Work on the shopping center started in September 1989.