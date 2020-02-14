Genoa Spa & Boutique opens

The new Genoa Spa & Boutique, located at 2285 Main St. in Genoa, is now open.

This is the second Genoa business owned and managed by Linda Nicholudis, who opened the Genoa Salon in 2018.

With the closing of a nearby spa a few months ago, Nicholudis saw a need for a convenient location providing wellness and self-care spa treatments. She found an available retail space and transformed it into an upscale, modern spa facility.

Among the offerings at the Genoa Spa & Boutique are facials, body treatments, massage treatments, spa packages, and membership plans.

For more information, including online booking, visit: genoaspa.com, or call 775-392-5180.

Thursday’s Town Hall canceled

A Town Hall Forum on water and taxes has been canceled.

The forum was scheduled for Thursday at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Sponsored by the Business Council of Douglas County, the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce and The Record-Courier, the forum will be rescheduled for March or April.

Art gallery entries sought

Entries for the Art Gallery@Prism’s inaugural show are open through Feb. 29.

The show begins May 1, and will be kicked off with a grand opening reception. Shows change monthly with new artists in each show. There is a three-month lead time, so those interested should sign up now at http://www.artgalleryatprism.com/artist-entry-form

All exhibiting artists receive a discount package on artist services and a button on our web site linking to your web page.

Eddy Street hosts sale

Eddy Street Vintage Market is hosting a Monopoly-themed sale on Feb. 21-23 at 1253 Eddy St.

The event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23.

Presidents Day is Monday

Local, state, federal and post offices, along with schools and banks, will be closed on Monday for Presidents Day. The Douglas County Public Library and The Record-Courier will also be closed Monday.