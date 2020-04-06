Gas prices hit 27-year low

Gas prices advertised at the Maverik on April 1 in Minden.

Kurt Hildebrand

It doesn’t require much in the way of comparison shopping to see that gas prices in Western Nevada have dropped significantly over the past two months.

Where gas prices in Carson Valley were around $3.30 cents a gallon for mid-grade around the end of January, they’re down below $2.80 a gallon as of Sunday.

Carson City prices, which tend to be lower than those in Carson Valley dropped from $3 a gallon on Feb. 15 to $2.60 on March 21, or 40 cents a gallon.

According to the Automobile Association of America, the average gas price in Douglas County on Monday was $2.561 a gallon. The average gas price per gallon in Carson City was $2.243. Both jurisdictions charge the same amount in gas taxes.

Those compare with the state average of $2.554

AAA said that gas prices are dropping as demand has dropped to its lowest level since 1993. They are anticipating prices will continue to drop as people are urged to stay home until the end of April.

“This week, market analysts are watching crude oil prices, which started to increase at the end of last week,” said AAA Spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano. “However, given the low demand readings, increases in crude aren’t likely to hae an impact on gas prices in the near-term.”

U.S. refinery use is down to 82 percent and is expected to drop lower in the near future. AAA said refineries are reducing production in hopes of balancing the supply and demand for gasoline.