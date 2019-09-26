Gaming hall-of-famer headlines conference

A Nevada Gaming hall of famer will headline today’s Critical Issues Conference in Minden.

Paragon Gaming Chairwoman Diana Bennett will sit down with CDC Gaming Reports Executive Editor Howard Stutz on stage at the conference at the Carson Valley Inn, sponsored by the Business Council of Douglas County.

Bennett is the co-founder of Paragon, which owns and operates the Hard Rock Casino in Stateline.

In 2017, she was inducted into the American Gaming Association’s Gaming Hall of Fame.

A former Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter, Stutz has covered the gaming industry for 30 years.

Earlier this month, Bently Nevada Chief Executive Officer Terry Knight was quoted in national news stories regarding new technology the Baker Hughes company was unveiling.

The Minden firm’s Orbit 60 monitoring system is the latest in the company’s more than six decades of innovation in Douglas County.

Knight will be the first guest speaker at today’s conference.

Reno law firm McDonald Carano’s policy director Lindsay Knox will follow Knight’s presentation.

Knox advocates for the firm’s clients at the Nevada Legislature, identifying potential issues.

A live digital survey session on the business climate in Northern Nevada with real-time results will be part of the presentation, as will the annual Spotlight Awards, honoring seven Douglas County businesses.

Coldwell Banker Itildo founder Marsha Tomerlin’s contribution to Carson Valley will be presented by Rob Anderson and Dennis McDuffee.

Truckee Meadows Community College Political Science Department Chairman Fred Lokken will serve as co-host for today’s conference along with Council President Bobbie Thompson.

Thompson will introduce Lokken and offer closing remarks. Council Executive Director Renea Louie will open.

The conference is 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.