Free understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia seminar

Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. The Alzheimer’s Association of Northern Nevada is hosting a free presentation to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, and current research and treatments available to address some symptoms.

The seminar will take place from 3-4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the The Chateau at Gardnerville, 1565 Virginia Ranch Road, Gardnerville.

Cost is free. For information, call 1-800-272-3900