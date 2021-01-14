Free protective gear, sanitizer available to businesses, nonprofits

Douglas County businesses and nonprofits may now request to receive free personal protective equipment and sanitizing products through the CARES Act.

The Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce agreed to be the primary distribution point. The equipment can be obtained by submitting needs at the survey link below and the Chamber will contact you with your scheduled pickup date and time. Businesses do not have to be Chamber members to receive equipment.

To put in your request for supplies, please complete the survey on the front page of the Chamber’s web page, https://www.carsonvalleynv.org/.

“The costs of masks, hand sanitizer and other products can add up quickly for businesses at a time when they are already hurting. Our hope is this joint effort will mean business owners and employees won’t have the burden of purchasing these additional resources needed to stay healthy, compliant and open,” said Douglas County Economic Vitality Manager Lisa Granahan. “We’ve made the process simple and easy to request products and schedule your pickup. By partnering with the Chamber, it shows what can be done when we work together.”

Douglas County ordered and is in the process of receiving various shipments of product such as hand sanitizer, disinfecting spray and wipes. These will be made available upon request until supplies last. Direct questions to alicia@carsonvalleynv.org.

Quantities may be limited based on demand.