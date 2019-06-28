Free health and film screening Tuesday

Film buffs 62 years and older will be able to get a free health screening and then screen a free movie Tuesday at Ironwood 8 Cinemas in Minden.

Carson Valley Medical Center and the theater are presenting Silver Screenings, where the first 250 people to undergo health screenings will get to attend the movie for free.

Health screenings start at 9 a.m. while the movie screening will be shortly after 10 a.m.

Glucose screenings, respiratory screenings, blood pressure and BMI checks and more are among the tests. No fasting is required for any of the screenings, according to the medical center.

While at the theater, participants will get to preview the new seats due to be installed in three theaters later this summer.

Owner Jim Sheehan said two demo seats are set up in the lobby.

Three-hundred high-backed rocker seats will replace seats that were installed nearly 20 years ago. The theater opened in 1998.

Sheehan said the theater got a good buy on the chairs.

“People spend five minutes getting their tickets, five minutes getting their popcorn, five minutes going to the bathroom and the rest of the time in the seats,” he said. “After 19 years there have been a lot of tushies in those seats. This is going to be a big deal for us.”

Sheehan said he explored the possibility of putting in reclining seats, but determined they would reduce the number of seats in the theaters.

He said the seats cost $60,000 and will be manufactured at the end of July.