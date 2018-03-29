Visitors Authority seeks Amgen volunteers

Volunteers are being sought to support the 2018 Amgen Tour of California men's Stage 6 and the women's Stage 2 race route making its way through Carson Valley May 18.

The Carson Valley Visitors Authority put out the call on Thursday. Riders arrive via Highway 88, travelling along State Route 206 and then face the steep climb up State Route 207 Kingsbury Grade as they make their way to South Lake Tahoe.

"The quality and level of cycling expertise that will be riding through Carson Valley provides us with a unique opportunity to showcase to these riders the world class cycling routes in our area," Jan Vandermade, executive director of Visit Carson Valley, said. "A critical part of our efforts will be to extend a wide-open community welcome to the cyclists. Big smiles and can-do attitudes will hopefully leave riders and spectators alike anxious to come back for more."

Volunteers will be supporting the event for three to four hours from route control to directions, and every worthy step in between. Interested volunteers can call 775-782-8145 or email info@visitcarsonvalley.org.

The Amgen Tour of California and the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race empowered with SRAM are Tour de France-style cycling road races that challenge the world's top professional cycling teams to compete along demanding courses that traverse hundreds of miles of California's iconic highways, byways and coastlines each spring. The teams chosen to participate have included Olympic medalists, Tour de France contenders and World Champions, and award important, world-ranking points to the top finishers. More information is available at amgentourofcalifornia.com.

For more information on Visit Carson Valley, visit visitcarsonvalley.org.