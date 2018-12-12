Food drive brings in 111 tons

While a tad short of last year's record, donations at last week's Drive-by Holiday Food Drive hit 111 tons.

Carson Valley Food Closet Director Sarah Sanchez said 222,221 pounds of food were collected by more than 130 volunteers at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

The food drive also collected $62,783 in cash, which neared a record for the two-decade history of the drive.

Sponsored by Reno television station KTVN and hosted by the Carson Valley Inn, the drive has occurred every year since 1999.

Lunch was served by the Knights of Columbus while beverages were provided by Starbucks.

Nevada Army National Guard Sgt. First Class Rob Diehl performed for volunteers.

Garbage disposal was handled by the Town of Minden while cardboard recycling was conducted by Douglas Disposal.

CareFlight flew Santa into the event.

Sanchez said donors may drop off frozen, refrigerated, and shelf stable goods 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, and Friday. Monetary donations may be delivered at the same time or mailed to P.O. Box 2911, Gardnerville, 89410.