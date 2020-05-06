Fixture in downtown Minden closing

The coronavirus outbreak has put the Tumblewind closing sale on hold for a bit. Owner Roxanne Stangle is closing the Minden fixture after more than four decades along Esmeralda Avenue.

Kurt Hildebrand

If anything, the coronavirus outbreak kept Tumblewind in Minden for longer than anticipated.

After 45 years in downtown Minden, the store is closing.

Owner Roxanne Stangle said the lease for the store expired. She and long-time employee Janine Primrose have been cleaning up the store and moving inventory to Redeemed Furniture in Carson City to sell.

“We’re doing the best we can,” she said. “We’re taking all of our linens, and have 600 square feet. The store is similar to our’s, just bigger, and he’s still open.”

Stangle has worked at Tumblewind and its predecessor, Town & Country, since she was 14 years old.

“I obviously love what I do,” she said. “I love my community and it’s a great way to stay involved. I’m going to miss it a lot.”

Stangle said she will continue to organize the Minden farmers market and will continue to serve on the town board.

The store was known as Town and Country until its new owner changed the name in an effort to shift toward a “younger and more carefree line of clothing,” owner Tom Andrews said in a May 8, 1975 R-C article announcing the new location at 1600 Esmeralda Ave.

Stangle was already working for the store as fashion and wardrobe consultant when Andrews took it over.

She stayed with the store when it moved to its present location at 1600 Esmeralda Ave. She bought the business from the Andrews in 1987 and changed it from clothing to antiques and collectibles in the mid-1990s.