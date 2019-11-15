Farmers Bank achieves rare rating

The historic Bently Farmers Bank renovation in Minden resulted in the only building in the state to achieve platinum certification under the LEED for Interior Design and Construction: Commercial Interiors rating system.

General contractor Miles Construction, along with JP Copoulos Architect and Nichols Booth Architects, completed restoration of the historic bank with attention to sustainable construction techniques, water and energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Platinum certification was developed by the U.S. Green Building Council. It is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.

Originally built more than a century ago, the exterior preserves the structure and many of the historic details that inspired confidence among the bank’s customers for generations, while its interior is now a contemporary, green building space recognized for the environmental care used in its design and construction.

When Bently Enterprises CEO Christopher Bently initiated the Farmers Bank historic preservation and renovation project, he insisted on creating modern interiors that were environmentally friendly.

“I strongly believe in importance of preserving our country’s architectural heritage. A disposable world just won’t do,” Bently said. “I want every Bently Enterprises project to support public health, the health of the people who work here, and the environment through green building and operating practices. As an avid supporter of this community, preservation and the environment we live in, I value and respect the LEED rating system and this Platinum certification.”

To receive the certification, the project met stringent requirements for sustainability and efficiency.

“The building relies on large windows and a series of rooftop light wells to bring in natural light to the work environment wherever possible,” Cary Richardson, vice president and senior project manager for Miles Construction said. “We also constructed ground-source heat wells that replace traditional heating and air-conditioning systems and ensure a consistent temperature year-round, at low cost and without depleting natural resources.”

In addition, the project uses a photovoltaic solar array to generate electricity, which saves 62 percent of the energy cost for a building of this size. It incorporates environmentally friendly paints, wooden floors, and uses non-toxic janitorial supplies to maintain indoor environmental quality.

“Transforming our buildings and spaces happens one project at a time. The entire Bently Farmers Bank Building renovation team understands the value of LEED and has shown extraordinary leadership in reshaping the market,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. “The success of LEED is due to the partnership and support of those committed to advancing green building and sustainability. Each new LEED certification brings us one step closer to revolutionizing the spaces where we live, learn, work and play.”

The Bently Farmers Bank renovation project has also received a Merit Award from AIA Nevada, LEED Project of the Year from USGBC Nevada, the Summit Award for 2014 Best Redevelopment/Re-Use Project, and has been recognized by the Douglas County Historical Society.

The Bently Farmers Bank is located at 1597 Esmeralda Ave. in Minden, Nevada and today serves as the flagship office of Bently Enterprises.