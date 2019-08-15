Family Dollar reopens in TRE

Family Dollar, a leading small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand reopening in Topaz Ranch Estates.

In addition to providing an assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items.

There will be a grand reopening celebration for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Wellington community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”

A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at http://www.Family Dollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location. The store is located at 1499 Albite Road.