Edgewood named hotel of the year

Edgewood Tahoe Resort was named 2019 hotel of the year in the United States and Canada by Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 700 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 85 countries.

Set along the shoreline of Lake Tahoe, Edgewood Tahoe has been a destination for lodging, golf, dining, weddings and special events since 1968. The LEED silver certified mountain lodge opened in June 2017 with its 8,500-square-foot Spa Edgewood, award-winning 18-hole championship golf course and refined dining —along with a wide array of shopping and outdoor activity options.

Edgewood Tahoe offers locals and visitors a lakeside resort experience with access to te slopes at Heavenly Mountain Resort in the winter to views of the Lake Tahoe from their own room.

Edgewood Tahoe continues to push itself as an industry leader by anticipating needs and trends and answering with elevated offerings. In 2019 the resort introduced its daily mountain mindful yoga and aprés sleep cart, allowing guests to rise and shine with a complimentary wellness cart filled with healthy, healing and delicious options like freshly brewed naturopathica tea of the day infused with healing tinctures and a pitcher of fresh green juice with chlorophyll and coconut water included for high altitude adjusting.