Douglas sees slight drop in taxable sales

Douglas County merchants saw the first drop in taxable sales in more than a year during October 2017, according to figures released Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Taxation.

According to the state, county businesses collected $60.44 million during the month, down 1.6 percent from the same month in 2016.

The last time Douglas County merchants experienced a decrease in year to year taxable sales was August 2016 when they dropped $7,053, or less than a tenth of a percent.

Taxable sales were still up 5 percent so far for the fiscal year.

Four of the five largest categories posted gains during the month. The biggest single decrease was in the telecommunications category, which saw $8.3 million in work during October 2016, but dropped to slightly more than $1 million during October 2017.

The county's biggest category, food services and drinking places, was up 9.7 percent at $12.3 million. The category is driven largely by the Stateline casinos

The second largest category in the county, general merchandise stores, including two Walmarts and a Target, was up 3.3 percent to $8 million.

Douglas County's manufacturing sector did well in October, with merchant wholesalers of durable goods posting a 4.3 percent increase to $4.14 million.

Building materials and supplies posted a 15.2 percent increase to $3.9 million.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers saw a 11.4 percent decrease to $2.9 million. Douglas County has only one small car dealership in Gardnerville.

The taxable sales generated $932,426 in sales taxes. Because the state guarantees Douglas County's revenues, it received $1.2 million. Douglas is one of a half-dozen counties in Nevada reliant on the state to balance its revenues.