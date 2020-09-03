Douglas sales wind up ahead despite coronavirus

Despite the coronavirus, Douglas merchants ended the fiscal year up 2.5 percent in taxable sales.

The county’s merchants reported they were up $76.8 million in June, up 3 percent from June 2019.

General merchandise stores topped the list with $11 million in taxable sales, up 9.9 percent, making it the highest category in the county for the first time.

Nonstore retailers posted $8.3 million in taxable sales during the month, up from $3.2 million last year.

One of the county’s traditionally highest categories, food services and drinking places, generated $9.39 million in sales, down 18 percent from June 2019. Accommodations had $1.6 million in sales, half of June 2019’s $3.28 million.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers had $4.29 million in taxable sales, up from $3.97 million in 2019.

Building materials and garden equipment and supplies produced $5.8 million up from $4.6 million last year.

Merchant wholesalers of durable goods had a good month, with $5.2 million in taxable sales, up 14 percent from last year.

As a guaranteed county, Douglas doesn’t raise enough in sales tax to support itself based on its population and is subsidized by other counties in the state.

The number of jobless in Douglas County is down a smidge to 7.9 percent, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The county is down to 22,464 workers with 20,693 employed.

Stateline casinos had yet to recover from the coronavirus cliff in July, bringing in $21 million in gaming taxes during the first month of the fiscal year. That’s down 39.7 percent from July 2019’s $34.9 million. Summer and winter are the two biggest seasons at Stateline.

Casinos in the East Fork and Carson City townships came close to their old gaming revenues during the month, raking in $9.6 million, down 2.59 percent from July 2019.