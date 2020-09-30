Douglas merchants post great August

Taxable sales shot upward 37 percent in Douglas County for the month of July compared the same month in 2019, according to the Nevada Department of Taxation.

The county’s merchants had $89.7 million in sales, up from $65.4 million in July 2019.

General merchandise stores, including two Walmarts and a Target, posted $10.17 million in taxable sales, up nearly 7 percent from last year. Nonstore retailers, which includes online sales, more than doubled over last year to $7.4 million from $3.25 million. Some of that is due to a change in how the Department of Taxation classifies those sales, but some is due to the increase in more home orders.

Many of the taxable sales categories related to new residents, including home furnishings, electronics, appliances and building and garden equipment and supplies posted increases.

Specialty trade contractors more than doubled hitting $3 million during the month, up from $1.25 million.

The county’s wholesalers of durable goods posted a $15.6 million month in July, up from $4.5 million in July 2019.

Despite only having one dealership in the county, motor vehicle sales and parts dealers sold $4.88 million in goods, up from $3 million last year.

Food services and drinking places were down 17 percent to $11.14 million in July, while accommodations were down 53 percent to $2.1 million. Both categories reflect the status of the Stateline casinos during the month, where the gaming win was down 39.7 percent to $21 million.

Gaming numbers for Stateline were actually not to far off the mark for August, with the casinos posting a 7.57 percent decrease compared to 2019.

The main source of Douglas County’s gaming revenue, the Stateline casinos brought in $21.8 million during the month, down from $23.68 million last year.

The casinos are still feeling the effects of the coronavirus closure though, with $42.9 million so far this fiscal year, down 26.73 percent from the same two months in 2019.

Casinos in East Fork and Carson City townships brought in $9.9 million during August, up .61 percent from the same month last year.

Douglas County’s jobless rate was down to 7.9 percent for August, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.