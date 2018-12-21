Douglas jobless numbers up a smidge

While there might have been some additional seasonal hiring in preparation for Christmas, it wasn't reflected in Douglas County's jobless numbers.

The unemployment rate has held steady around 4 percent since May, bumping up slightly to 4.1 percent in November.

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation there were 947 Douglas residents on the jobless roles, up from the year's low of 902 in October.

Unemployment numbers do not include those whose benefits have expired or who have stopped looking for work.

According to the state, there were 22,184 employed Douglas workers.

While employment numbers were up statewide, the number of jobless increased slightly in 10 out of Nevada's 17 counties.

"Nevada's economic expansion remains strong as indicated by both statewide and more regional data," said department Chief Economist David Schmidt. "Wednesday's statewide numbers highlighted the strong employment growth we have seen across the state in the last year. Today's data shows that these gains are widely distributed across the state, with many of our counties and metro areas contributing to this growth. Job numbers trended upward in the largest metropolitan statistical areas with both Las Vegas and Reno having faster job growth over the year than the state. Overall, Nevada shows an expanding, tightening labor market."