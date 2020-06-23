Douglas getting back to work

Douglas County was at one of its lowest unemployment rates in years when the coronavirus outbreak brought everything to a screeching halt.

According to figures released Tuesday by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, there were only 940 Douglas residents without work in February. That number rose to 4,278 on April 20 for a jobless rate of 18.8 percent.

The county started seeing some recovery in the subsequent month, with the jobless rate dropping to 14 percent with 3,121 people out of work in May.

Combined with an increase in the number of employed workers to 19,226, up from 18,494 in April.

Unlike the Great Recession, the county’s workers fared a little better than Carson City or Clark County.

Douglas County had the third highest unemployment rate in the state at 15.7 percent in December 2010.

The May figures show Carson has a 15.2 percent unemployment rate while 29 percent of Clark County’s labor force is jobless. It brings the jobless rate up to 25 percent statewide.

The construction sector in the Las Vegas and Reno MSAs showed growth over the year by 3,900 and 1,000 jobs respectively. Leisure and hospitality were the hardest hit sector in these MSAs with Las Vegas down by 128,000 jobs and Reno down by 15,000 annually. In the Carson City MSA, the largest decreases by number of jobs are the Trade, Transportation, & Utilities and Leisure & Hospitality sectors which decreased 600 jobs over the year. These sector estimates are not adjusted for seasonality.

“As with last week’s statewide report, today’s report reflects the second month of business closures due to Nevada’s response to COVID-19,” Chief Economist David Schmidt said. “Two trends are clear in this data: the Las Vegas area has been the hardest-hit area of the state, and no area of the state has been unaffected. We see significant job loss in service industries in all our MSAs, and high unemployment around the state. Due to the focused impact on nonessential businesses, areas with higher population density like Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, and Elko have been particularly impacted by these closures. June’s data will give us a better indication of the early impacts of the phased re-openings taking place at the end of May and early June.”