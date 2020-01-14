Disciples’ Diet Fundraiser at Coventry Cross Sunday

Kimberly Wilkes, co-author of The Disciples’ Diet: Eat Like Jesus Did To Feel Energized, Lose Weight, and Live a Long Life and The Disciples’ Diet Cookbook, will host a complimentary lunch and a brief discussion about Jesus’ lifestyle and the types of foods He and his contemporaries ate. The event will take place after the 10 a.m. service at Coventry Cross Episcopal Church at 1631 Esmeralda Place in Minden on Sunday, January 19, from approximately 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wilkes and the other author of the books, Portland, Oregon doctor Chris D. Meletis, N.D., will donate their royalties from any books sold at Coventry Cross that day to the church.

The fundraiser will feature complementary food (while supplies last) made from recipes in The Disciples’ Diet Cookbook including Savory Vegetable Soup, Grain-Free Cashew, Raisin, and Cinnamon Bread, and Gluten-Free Tahini Cookies.

The Disciples’ Diet book not only offers information about the types of foods Jesus ate. It also offers advice on how to avoid or reduce modern day threats to health such as noise and air pollution, emotional stress, electromagnetic fields and more. The Disciples’ Diet Cookbook provides more than 100 recipes created based on the principles of The Disciples’ Diet.

The Disciples’ Diet was the idea of Oregon doctor Chris D. Meletis, N.D. He is an educator, international author, and lecturer whose personal mission is to change the world’s health one person at a time. He has authored more than a dozen books and more than 200 national scientific articles in such journals and magazines as Natural Health, Alternative and Complementary Therapies, and Natural Pharmacy.

Coauthor Kimberly Wilkes, a Gardnerville, Nevada freelance writer who has written about health and nutrition for 20 years, has published more than 500 articles as a coauthor with healthcare practitioners or under her own byline. Her articles have appeared in publications such as Whole Health Insider, Townsend Letter, and Vitamin Research News.

For more information about The Disciples’ Diet fundraiser, contact Kimberly Wilkes at 775-265-5671.