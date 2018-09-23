Dirtwork off Buckeye part of 633-home project

Earthwork across Buckeye Road from Winhaven is part of the 633-home project formerly known as the Ranch at Gardnerville.

Renamed Heybourne Meadows, the project off Buckeye is the northern tip of the project that stretches a mile along the northern boundary of Minden and Gardnerville.

Construction on the southern portion of the project has been underway for the past six years, and can be seen from Buckeye Road.

When completed, the project will have constructed Heybourne Road from Gilman Lane an Buckeye Road. Developers are also required to complete Zerolene from Highway 395 to Heybourne.

Physical and financial issues have delayed work on the northern portion of the project.

The property was subject to a trustee's sale in 2016, which was resolved.

More daunting is that the land ended up in the floodplain when FEMA revised maps of Carson Valley.

According to a February notice, developers are using natural fill to bring the lots out of the flood plain. There will also be flood diversion channels built to reroute offsite flows to Martin Slough. The revision will also affect Buckeye Creek.

Homes have been under construction in the southern portion since 2012. A pond associated with that part of the project has been expanded from 3 to 5 acres to provide additional fill for the project.

The entire project includes a requirement for up to 10 acres of wetlands, mostly along the future Martin Slough Trail.

Douglas County has issued around 160 single-family building permits since the beginning of the year, according to its web site.

That building activity has prompted the county to put on additional help in the Community Development Department in order to improve the turnaround time for permits.