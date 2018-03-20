Dental school graduates first class

There is a shortage of skilled dental assistants in the Carson Valley.

Seyfried Dental Arts is doing its part to help by opening the Valley's only accredited dental assisting school. Assist to Succeed — Minden has already graduated their first class — many of the students have already been hired.

Classes are held every Saturday for 10 weeks so students are able to maintain a regular work or school schedule during the week while completing the program. All aspects of dental assisting are taught by experienced working professionals. Graduates finish with a certificate of completion for a very comprehensive curriculum. Students must be at least 16 years of age (written parental permission is required for those under 18). In addition, ATS Minden offers up to a month of hands on assisting experience in a working dental office.

"This program is receiving rave reviews from students, parents, and grandparents who have helped jumpstart careers for themselves and others," organizers said. "Dentists who have hired Assist to Succeed graduates are giving glowing reports. You can see and hear them at http://www.assisttosucceed.com.

Some programs cost nearly $11,000 and take nearly 9 months.

"This is a hands-on program and focuses on training dental assistants who have actual experience to give them the knowledge and confidence they need to get started with a new career," said Dr. James Seyfried.

Classes are held at Seyfried Dental Arts located at 1624 Library Lane, Suite A, Minden.

For more information, call Assist To Succeed at (775) 782-8176.