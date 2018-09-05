County takes up multi-family projects

A project that trades a casino and shopping mall for multi-family residential in Minden goes before Douglas County commissioners on Thursday.

Master plan amendments for land owned by Mike Pegram's And Away They Go were approved last year by commissioners.

Today, county commissioners are scheduled to hear the first reading of three ordinances that approve changing the zoning from tourist to neighborhood commercial on land located east of Highway 395 and west of Lucerne Street.

Another ordinance affects land north of the intersection of highways 395 and 88 in Minden, which would change the zoning to include 6 acres of neighborhood commercial, 19 acres of single family residential and 5 acres of multi-family residential with a total density of 135 units.

Access to the development would be through an extension of Highway 88 north into the project.

Pegram is also seeking to change the neighborhood and tourist commercial zoning on a site south of Ironwood Drive and west of Lucerne to multi-family residential with a planned development overlay. That approval would allow 80 single-family homes.

Another landowner, Deverill Charitable Trust, is seeking to alter zoning at 1701 Monte Vista Ave. to multi-family residential that would allow 94 units on six acres.

The zone change is consistent with the master plan amendment approved by commissioners Sept. 18, 2017.

County commissioners meet 9 a.m. today in the CVIC Hall in Minden.

There is about four hours worth of business scheduled before the Minden items on commissioners' agenda, so they may not be heard until after 1 p.m. The meeting will not be live streamed to the county's web site.