County spotlights local business

For the seventh consecutive year, several Douglas County businesses were recognized with a Spotlight Award.

This year’s awards were announced at the virtual Critical Issues Conference held this week. In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the county paused traditional awards which usually recognize businesses in seven industry categories and instead honor businesses that had done something outstanding during COVID-19. The Spotlight Award required winners to remain viable during the pandemic closures, adapt to changing conditions and above all give back to their employees, the community and/or public sector. This year there is only one category for our Business Spotlight Awards – Community Spirit Award.

The following businesses received 2020 Douglas County Community Spirit Business Spotlight Awards:

■ A.B.E. Printing & Copy Center

■ Jeanne Koerner REMAX Realty

■ Stor-All

■ UVC LLC

“When we were told to stay home because of COVID-19, businesses closed their doors, but still continued to demonstrate leadership and adaptability. Plenty of past winners could have been recognized due to their efforts, however, the decision was to keep with previous criteria and award Spotlights to new businesses,” said Economic Vitality Manager, Lisa Granahan. “The Spotlight Awards are a way for the County to shed light on those businesses who fostered togetherness, acted on their sense of doing something for the greater good, and formed a path for the community to emerge stronger from the pandemic. This is a time to acknowledge the value brought to the community by the businesses and say thank you.”

Each winner received an engraved lantern with a glowing flameless candle symbolic of keeping the Economic Vitality torch lit in creating a “Community to Match the Scenery”. The selection process for this year’s award remained the same as previous years. Recommendations were made based on input from business community organizations such as the local Chambers of Commerce, Main Street Gardnerville, the Nevada Small Business Development Center, and the Business Council of Douglas County.