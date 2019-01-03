County posts 2.1-percent increase in taxable sales

Taxable sales were up 2.1 percent in Douglas County despite a poor showing by the county's food services and drinking places in October 2018, according to figures released on Thursday.

Typically the largest category for the county, thanks in large part to the Stateline casinos, the category was down nearly 25 percent to $9.26 million.

The shortage was made up in several other categories, including the county's second largest, general merchandise stores, which reported a 4.6 percent increase in taxable sales to $8.45 million. Douglas County is home to two Walmarts and a Target.

The county's mini-housing boom drove the category for building material and garden equipment and supplies up to $4.7 million, an almost 20 percent increase.

Despite only having one small car dealership in Gardnerville, motor vehicle and parts dealers reported a 29 percent increase compared to October 2017.

The Nevada Department of Taxation said county merchants had $61.6 million in taxable sales during the month, up from $60.4 million in October 2017. Taxable sales are up 7.2 percent for the year with $279 million.

Because Douglas does not raise sufficient sales taxes to support itself, it receives $1.23 million from the state a month as a guaranteed county. According to state figures, the county collected $901,664 in sales taxes during October. Sales in Carson City, Washoe and Clark counties go to subsidize Douglas revenue.