Cocomoes’ new hours start Friday

Starting Friday, Cocomoes will be open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The Gardnerville Ranchos eatery has been open for a month and owner Ben Larimer said the response has been good.

The restaurant is offering delivery 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days.

The restaurant had been closed for two years while owners Amber and Ben Larimer focused on the catering business.

“We just couldn’t find the staff,” Larimer said. “Then we said ‘let’s reopen and see what sort of response we get,’ and it was really good. We’ve got a good team.”

While Cocomoes catering has been popular, Larimer said he wasn’t sure how reopening the restaurant would be received.

“The community opened their arms to us back in 2016,” he said. “We didn’t know if they would welcome us back.”

But he said they serving at local events, and have plans to put their food truck out this summer.

“We’re being asked to do more local events,” he said.

The Cocomoes Food Truck will be out two or three days a week and will make its way around northern Carson Valley.

Larimer said he’s been in Carson Valley since September 2014. He said the restaurant smokes all its own meat over hardwood, and all the sides are homemade.

“It helps to be consistent in what you do,” he said.

Cocomoes is located at 795 Tillman Lane in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Breakfast is available 6-9 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Contact Cocomoes at 265-2227 or visit their website at cocomoesgardnerville.com.