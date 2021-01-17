Chick-fil-A announces new Carson City restaurant to open Jan. 21

Jan. 21 opening date set for the Carson City Chick-fil-A.

Nevada Appeal

A grand opening will be held for Chick-fil-A Carson Valley, located at 4751 Cochise St., on Jan. 21.

The restaurant will be owned and operated by Carson City resident Matt Hock, joined by his wife Kelly and two children.

Originally from Sacramento, Hock majored in physical education at the California State University, Chico, and went on to serve as regional director for Young Life, a faith-based youth organization, for Northern California and Nevada for approximately 16 years. Hock, previously a middle school teacher in Elk Grove, Calif., also was inducted into a teacher’s Hall of Fame.

He first applied to become a franchised owner with Chick-fil-A in 2017 and was selected in 2019 and said he is excited about the opportunity.

“My family and I look forward to opening Chick-fil-A Carson Valley and growing a team centered on caring for our community,” said Hock. “We are excited to build relationships with our neighbors and offer our guests great-tasting food in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Hock will oversee approximately 125 full- and part-time team members, and the site will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday with team members guaranteed Sundays off.

The restaurant will be available for drive-through and curbside pickup for mobile orders only. Guests may take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A mobile app.

Information about Chick-fil-A’s response to the coronavirus is available at chick-fil-a.com/covid.

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Carson Valley will surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in the Carson City area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, the Chick-fil-A Foundation has partnered with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to a local food bank for every new restaurant opening. To aid in the fight against hunger, the donation will go toward organizations in the Carson City area that are seeking to assist others.

The chicken sandwich franchise, originally founded in 1946 by S. Truett Cathy who began his own diner in Atlanta called the Dwarf Grill, later called the Dwarf House, officially was formed in Atlanta’s Greenbriar Shopping Center in 1967.

Cathy went on to write six books, according to the franchise’s website, and was recognized for his charitable efforts assisting youth.

The restaurant will offer its traditional menu of chicken sandwiches, nuggets, salads, kid’s meals and breakfast items including chicken biscuits, fruit cups and hash browns.

An official ribbon-cutting event for the restaurant will be held Jan. 19 with Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell, Assemblyman PK O’Neill and Chamber of Commerce Chair Rob Joiner expected to attend.